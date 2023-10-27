Deputy head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has warned that the Israeli military’s ground operation in Gaza will lead to the "most serious bloody consequences."

In a statement on Telegram, Medvedev noted on on Friday that Israel keeps postponing its ground operation in Gaza "mostly under pressure from the United States and fearing global anger."

"But do not be fooled. The operation will take place and with the most serious bloody consequences. Moloch always demands more and more victims, and the machine of mutual violence will now work for years," he emphasised.

Switching to Israel

Moloch, or Molech in the original Hebrew text of the Bible is a Canaanite god associated with the sacrifice of children.

Medvedev, who served as Russian president in 2008-2012, said the West "got tired of Ukraine" and switched to Israel.

“Even the new speaker of the US House of Representatives … the first thing he did – called helping Tel Aviv,” Medvedev said.

Medvedev also mentioned the implementation of the UN Security Council resolution 242 on lasting peace in the Middle East.