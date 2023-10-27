October 27, 2023
Israeli TikTokers mocking embattled Palestinians goes viral in Israel
An old Israeli song has resurfaced in one of the latest Israeli TikTok trends meant to make fun of Palestinians and their living conditions amid Israel's ongoing bombardment of Palestine's Gaza, which is suffering from a severe lack of water, food, fuel, electricity and medicine due to Israel's siege and air strikes. #Gaza #Palestine #Israel
