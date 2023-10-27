October 27, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
EU agrees to call for humanitarian pauses to allow aid to flow
EU leaders have concluded their latest summit in Brussels. They agreed a statement calling for humanitarian pauses to allow aid into Gaza and for a peace summit to revive hopes for a two-state solution. On Friday, they turned to economic matters and how to increase the EU’s budget to fund more defence spending and aid to Ukraine. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports from Brussels.
EU Leaders urge pauses in Gaza bombing / Others
Explore