October 28, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
More than 7,300 Palestinians have been killed since October 7
Israel continues its bombardment of Gaza for a third consecutive week, launching overnight raids on two locations. More than 7,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed since October 7. The United Nations Palestinian refugee agency has said Gaza is being “strangled”, as the humanitarian situation there deteriorates to dangerous levels. Joel Flynn reports.
Gaza: in dangerous level humanitarian crisis / Others
