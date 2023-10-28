The death toll from a fire at a mine in Kazakhstan rose to 32 people, with searches underway for 14 miners still missing, the country's emergency services said.

"At the Kostyenko mine as of 4 pm (1000 GMT) the bodies of 32 people have been found," the emergency situations ministry said in a statement on Saturday. "The search for 14 miners is continuing."

The incident occurred on Friday night when some 252 workers were present in the mine, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday, adding that a search and rescue operation continues.

The mine is operated by ArcelorMittal, a Luxembourg-based multinational steel manufacturing corporation.

Following the incident, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered the government to end cooperation with the group.

According to the government press service, the authorities reached a preliminary agreement with the shareholders of ArcelorMittal Temirtau, the company's local representative, and the transfer of ownership to the state is being finalised.

A day of mourning

ArcelorMittal has issued a press release saying "ArcelorMittal can also confirm, as communicated earlier today by the government of Kazakhstan, that the two parties have been in discussions concerning the future of ArcelorMittal Temirtau and recently signed a preliminary agreement for a transaction that will transfer ownership to the Republic of Kazakhstan."

The latest incident is the second in three months. On August 17 a conveyor belt caught fire at the Kazakhstanskaya mine, also operated by ArcelorMittal Temirtau.

Tokayev, who is currently in Karaganda to personally supervise the rescue operation, declared Sunday as a day of mourning in Kazakhstan.

In a written statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed its condolences to Kazakhstan over the deadly fire at the coal mine, saying it is "deeply saddened by the mine accident" in the country.

"Türkiye stands in solidarity with the government and people of our friend and brother Kazakhstan," the ministry added.