October 28, 2023
Communications blackout in Gaza as Israel expands ground activity
Communications in Gaza are mostly severed as Israel intensifies its bombardment and expands its incursions. The Israeli military says its soldiers are 'still in the field'. Messages and calls to mobile phones were not delivering to the territory and the World Health Organisation says it's out of touch with its staff in health facilities. Claire Herriot reports.
