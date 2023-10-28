WORLD
How Has Türkiye’s Place in the World Changed Since Its Founding 100 Years Ago?
It’s been 100 years since the Turkish Republic was declared back on October 29, 1923. The past century for Turkiye has been anything but easy. For decades, the country battled deeply hidden centres of self-interested power to maintain its democracy. On the international front, Turkiye would see dozens of conflicts break out on its doorstep. But it was able to meet those challenges, both at home and abroad. And as this country of 85 million people celebrates its centenary, many are hopeful the next century will bring even more success. In this special edition of Strait Talk, we visit the Turkish capital Ankara to see all that has been achieved over the past century. Guests: Fuat Oktay Head of Foreign Policy Committee at Turkish Parliament Tudor Onea Assistant Professor at Bilkent University Temel Kotil CEO at Turkish Aerospace Industries
October 28, 2023
