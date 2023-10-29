TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye refutes baseless accusations, slander by Israel against President Erdogan
Türkiye's Foreign Ministry stresses that unfounded allegations and slander were intended to divert attention from the tragic events in Gaza and would not succeed.
Türkiye refutes baseless accusations, slander by Israel against President Erdogan
"The West owes you (Israel), but Türkiye does not. That is why we speak without hesitation," President Erdogan says, addressing the "Great Palestine Rally" in solidarity with Gaza. / Photo: AA
October 29, 2023

Türkiye rejected the slander and baseless allegations by some Israeli officials against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Foreign Ministry has said.

"The efforts of some Israeli officials, who cannot tolerate even the expression of the truth and facts, to change the agenda accompanied by distortions and slanders in the hope of covering up the brutal massacre targeting Palestinian civilians in Gaza, will not yield results," the ministry stressed in a statement on Sunday.

"The targeting of the UN, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by these authorities, who have committed a crime against humanity in front of the whole world but cannot even tolerate criticism and condemnation, is a clear indication of the weakness they have fallen into," it said.

"We are returning the accusation of anti-Semitism, slander and insults" Erdogan and Türkiye itself "to the interlocutors in the same way," it said. "Unlike many countries that support Israel unconditionally today, it is known to everyone that Türkiye's record on this issue is spotless and immaculate."

"It is a truth that all historians have delivered that Türkiye has been a safe haven for everyone who has been persecuted throughout history, including Jews," it noted.

The ministry demanded that Israeli authorities "urgently heed the calls for a ceasefire and peace made to them to put an end to this barbarism aimed at the total destruction of the residents of Gaza."

Gaza has been under relentless Israeli airstrikes since a surprise offensive by Hamas on October 7.

The Palestinian group had initiated Operation Al Aqsa Flood - a multi-pronged surprise attack that included a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel by land, sea and air.

Israel responded with an uninterrupted campaign of air raids, which intensified late Friday, along with ground activities amid a complete blackout of telecommunications and internet networks.

At least 7,703 Palestinians, including 3,595 children, have been killed in the Israeli attacks, while the death toll in Israel stands at more than 1,400.

Gaza's 2.3 million residents are also grappling with shortages of food, water and medicine due to Israel's blockade of the enclave. Only a few aid trucks have crossed into Gaza since the opening of the Rafah crossing point last weekend.

RelatedWe will show the world that Israel is a war criminal: Türkiye's Erdogan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us