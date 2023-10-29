Türkiye celebrates centenary of Republic on October 29

Türkiye is marking its centenary on Sunday. As the nation enters a new century, the importance of the foundation of the Republic is becoming clearer. Türkiye’s struggle to achieve independence and sovereignty began even earlier, in 1919, under the shadow of war and occupation. Helin Sari Ertem from Istanbul Medeniyet University explores the country’s role on the global stage.