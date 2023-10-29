As celebrations are marking the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye is experiencing "a unique pride and excitement today".

President Erdogan delivered his Centenary address on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye in Istanbul on Sunday following the special parade by Turkish Stars, SOLOTURK and TCG Anadolu-led 100 warships' crossing of Istanbul Strait.

"Our Republic, which we proclaimed on October 29, 1923, today completes its first century and setting sail towards its second century, which we call the Century of Türkiye," the president said.

Türkiye commemorates this year the 100th anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic by its founding father and the first president Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk on October 29, 1923.

"Our Republic, which is a new chapter in our thousands of years of state tradition, is not the first but the last state we have established on these lands," he added.

The president added that Türkiye is celebrating its 100th anniversary with the pride of having a strong, rich, and deep-rooted history as a nation.

"The Republic of Türkiye is a precious treasure that has been passed down from hand to hand, heart to heart, and from generation to generation for thousands of years."

'Türkiye rushes to assistance of oppressed'

"From the Caucasus to Asia, from Turkistan to Palestine, wherever there is an oppressed person in tears, it is Türkiye that rushes to their assistance, holds their hand and lifts them up," Erdogan said.

"We take a robust stance for Palestine and Gaza, where Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk described as 'untouchable', and we attempt to help Gazan people".

"Republic of Türkiye, just as Ataturk wished, serves as a guardian for the forsaken in its region and in the world," the president added.

He stressed that no imperialist power would be able to prevent the Republic of Türkiye from being happy, successful, and victorious.

Türkiye will also make a new agreement with Spain to hopefully increase its aircraft carriers to two by acquiring the upgraded version of TCG Anadolu, Erdogan added.