Türkiye marks 100th anniversary of republic on October 29

The Turkish republic has entered its second century. Founded on October 29, 1923 by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the modern nation of almost 85 million people is an important player on the world stage. Nationwide celebration continue to be held across the country and people commemorate the founder of the republic, Atatürk, and all martyred. Hasan Abdullah reports from Ankara on how Turks have been marking their country's historic milestone.