Baykar’s Selcuk Bayraktar reiterates his support for Palestine’s Gaza

"It is very sad for us on behalf of humanity to witness such an atrocity and genocide (in Gaza).<br><br>"Selcuk Bayraktar, the chairman of Türkiye’s leading drone manufacturer Baykar Technologies, condemned Israel’s war on Palestine’s Gaza and affirmed his efforts to help end the recent conflict in an interview with TRT.