Canadian auto union begins strike against European auto giant Stellantis
Workers are demanding a general wage increase and pension improvements.
Unifor workers picket an entrance to the GM's Oshawa assembly complex, where the company’s profitable Chevrolet Silverado trucks are built. / Photo: Reuters
October 30, 2023

Canadian auto workers union Unifor said that its members had started striking at all plants operated by European auto giant Stellantis.

The union represents approximately 8,200 workers at Stellantis plants in Windsor and Brampton in Canada's industrial heartland in southern Ontario.

"Strike action will commence at 11:59 pm (0359 GMT on Monday) at all Stellantis facilities," read a joint statement released late Sunday by top union officials issued just before a deadline set by the union expired.

The union said its negotiators were preparing to continue talks with company representatives. "We have made progress and we will continue to negotiate through the night," the statement said.

LouAnn Gosselin, the head of communications for Stellantis in Canada, told Canadian broadcaster CBC the company was "extremely disappointed."

Canadian union pushes Stellantis for better contracts

"We will continue to bargain in good faith until an agreement is reached. We look forward to getting everyone back to work as soon as possible," Gosselin said in a statement.

The union has been pressing Stellantis to follow the pattern that Unifor established during earlier negotiations in new contracts with Ford and General Motors.

The settlement at GM followed a 14-hour strike.

That agreement included a base hourly wage increase of nearly 20 percent for production and 25 percent for skilled trades over the lifetime of the deal.

It also gave all full-time temporary workers permanent status.

The work stoppage in Canada has no impact on the United Auto Workers strikes in the United States targeting Stellantis and Detroit giants Ford and GM.

SOURCE:AFP
