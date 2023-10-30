TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Attacks targeting civilians are unacceptable: Turkish FM Fidan
"The peace process needs to start as soon as possible, within agreed parameters and aiming for a two-state solution," diplomatic sources say citing Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
Attacks targeting civilians are unacceptable: Turkish FM Fidan
"It is a double standard that in some European countries demonstrations in support of Palestine are banned, while attacks targeting our holy book, the Holy Quran, are allowed on the grounds of freedom of expression," said Fidan. / Photo: AA Archive
October 30, 2023

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed the need for "immediate cessation of attacks targeting civilians and a ceasefire" regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict, Turkish diplomatic sources have said.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan received on Monday the Head of the EU Delegation Nikolaus Meyer-Landrut and the Ambassadors of EU member states to Ankara.

"Attacks targeting civilians are unacceptable, they must stop immediately and a ceasefire must be declared. Humanitarian aid needs to be delivered to Gaza without interruption," the sources said on developments in Gaza, citing the foreign minister.

"We must prevent the conflict from reaching a regional level. The peace process needs to start as soon as possible, within agreed parameters and aiming for a two-state solution. In this context, we believe that the guarantor mechanism can be utilised".

"It is a double standard that in some European countries demonstrations in support of Palestine are banned, while attacks targeting our holy book, the Holy Quran, are allowed on the grounds of freedom of expression," the sources added citing Fidan.

RelatedDenying existence of Palestinians will not bring peace to Israel: Turkish FM

Solving the regional problems

Fidan said Türkiye plays an extremely important role in solving the regional problems.

"We need stronger cooperation in the fight against terrorism".

Current issues in the Balkans, the Caucasus, Central Asia and the war in Ukraine were also discussed during the meeting.

"We hope that the EU will approach Türkiye with a visionary perspective and put aside petty political calculations," Fidan added.

RelatedTürkiye's Erdogan calls upon West to be in right side of history

'Visa liberalisation Türkiye's priority'

The EU should act "in accordance with the principle of loyalty". Updating the Customs Union and visa liberalisation are Türkiye's priorities, the foreign minister stressed.

"In order to revitalise relations, the EU needs to act in line with the principle of fidelity in Türkiye's accession process."

Dialogue and cooperation mechanisms between Türkiye and the EU need to be operationalised, Fidan said.

"The EU needs to make a sincere effort to implement visa liberalisation. Also, we expect the obstacles delaying visa issuance for our citizens to be removed immediately and the visas issued to be multiple-entry and long-term."

Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us