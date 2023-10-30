WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN warns of Syria danger, 'spillover' from Israel's war on Gaza
Israel says it carried out air strikes on military infrastructure inside Syria as fears grow that its war on Gaza could spur a broader regional conflict.
UN warns of Syria danger, 'spillover' from Israel's war on Gaza
American and allied forces in Iraq and Syria have been attacked with drones and rockets repeatedly this month. / Photo: AP Archive
October 30, 2023

The United Nations has warned that Syria was at its "most dangerous" point in a long time as violence surges and as "spillover" from the Israel's war on Gaza starts to have an impact.

Syria has "seen growing instability and violence, exacerbated by the lack of a meaningful political process," Geir Pedersen, UN special envoy for Syria, told the Security Council on Monday.

"Today, I am sounding an alarm that the situation is now at its most dangerous for a long time."

Israel said on Monday it carried out air strikes on military infrastructure inside Syria as fears grow that its war on Gaza could spur a broader regional conflict.

"On top of the violence emanating from the Syrian conflict itself, the Syrian people now face a terrifying prospect of a potential wider escalation," Pederson said.

"Spillover into Syria is not just a risk; it has already begun."

RelatedUS forces in Mideast are attacked due to 'wrong American policies': Iran

'Humanitarian emergency'

American and allied forces in Iraq and Syria have been attacked with drones and rockets repeatedly this month.

Washington has blamed the spike in attacks on Iran-backed forces, and American warplanes have carried out strikes against sites in Syria that the Pentagon said were linked to Tehran.

Syria's "humanitarian emergency has only deepened," added Edem Wosornu, of the UN Department of Humanitarian Affairs.

"This month, several areas across northern Syria experienced a serious escalation in hostilities.

"It is even more concerning as we approach the winter season, with an estimated 5.7 million people across the country in need of humanitarian support for critical shelter and household items."

RelatedUS claims to have hit 'Iranian targets' in Syria
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Wildfire in France shuts down Marseille airport, halts trains
Saudi crown prince meets Iran’s foreign minister in first visit since the 12-day war with Israel
Trump says he may take control of DC government, criticises New York mayoral candidate
More than 160 still missing after deadly Texas floods, governor says
Trump jumps to Bondi's defence as she faces MAGA uproar over Epstein files flop
Israel may govern Gaza 'for some time,' rejects PA return — official
Texas river rose 26 feet in an hour and exposed a hidden housing disaster
By Sadiq S Bhat
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia 'hopefully, pretty soon': Rubio
US 'hopeful' 60-day Gaza ceasefire agreed upon 'by end of this week' — Trump's envoy
Bangladesh urges 'close' defence cooperation with Türkiye
Türkiye reaffirms support for Syria at cooperation panel in Damascus
Europe should cut 'excessive' dependencies on US, China: Macron
Afghanistan rejects ICC warrants for two senior Taliban leaders as 'nonsense'
Commissioning begins at Türkiye's first nuclear power plant at Akkuyu
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us