At least 3,457 Palestinian children killed by Israel

Israeli forces are moving deeper into northern Gaza as reports say there's been fierce fighting with Hamas members. Health officials in the enclave say more than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel began its offensive on October 7th. Doctors in northern Gaza have also rejected an Israeli order to evacuate a key hospital. They say that moving patients - many of whom are in intensive care - is impossible. Hamas has also released a video of three female hostages, a move which has been criticised by the Israeli government. Simon McGregor-Wood begins our coverage.