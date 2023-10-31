TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye refutes claims of Israeli attack on Turkish Red Crescent facility
The Turkish Red Crescent assisted in constructing warehouses for the Palestinian Red Crescent and has no logistical presence in Gaza, Türkiye's Centre for Combatting Disinformation says.
Türkiye refutes claims of Israeli attack on Turkish Red Crescent facility
Israel has attacked the Gaza Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, the only cancer hospital in the besieged enclave, on Monday. / Photo: AA
October 31, 2023

The Turkish government's anti-disinformation arm has moved to rebuff claims on social media that Israel targeted Turkish Red Crescent warehouses and damaged a building owned by Türkiye's state-run Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

The Centre for Combatting Disinformation issued a statement on Monday on X saying the building in question, which was reportedly heavily damaged by an Israeli bombardment, was a humanitarian aid warehouse owned by the Palestinian Red Crescent that was built with support from the Turkish Red Crescent.

"The claim that 'Israel targeted Turkish Red Crescent warehouses and caused severe damage to an AFAD building' on certain social media accounts is untrue. The Turkish Red Crescent assisted in constructing the facility for the Palestinian Red Crescent and has no logistical presence in Gaza. Please ignore baseless allegations," said the statement.

Since the weekend, the Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since a surprise offensive by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7.

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli bombardment in Gaza has climbed to 8,306, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave said Monday.

"The fatalities include 3,457 children and 2,136 women, while more than 21,048 people were injured," ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra told a news conference in Gaza City.

At least 1,538 Israelis have been killed in the conflict.

RelatedLive blog: Israel hits Gaza as Qatari, US diplomats discuss developments
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us