'Gaza is now hell on Earth,' Palestine's UN envoy tells Security Council
Palestine’s envoy Riyad Mansour revealed that Israeli air strikes have left over 1.4 million individuals forcibly displaced, and nearly half of Gaza's homes are now damaged or in ruins.
Bombing on central Gaza and launching of flare bombs is pictured west of Gaza City / Photo: Reuters
October 31, 2023

Palestine's UN envoy told a Security Council emergency session on Monday that "Gaza is now hell on Earth."

"Saving humanity from hell today means for the UN to save Palestinians in Gaza," Riyad Mansour said in his address at the session, which was requested by the United Arab Emirates.

He said 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza are enduring suffering that no one should suffer, stating "they are besieged and bombed."

The envoy said half the homes in Gaza are now damaged or destroyed after Israeli airstrikes, with over 1.4 million people forcibly displaced.

"Virtually all of our people in Gaza are displaced," said Mansour, adding that people are sleeping in cars and on the streets and are “still being killed wherever they go.”

He said more than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed so far, including over 3,000 in the south of Gaza, where he said Israel has forcibly transferred hundreds of thousands of people.

"These staggering figures keep rising with every minute that action is delayed to stop the onslaught against our people," he said.

The envoy called on the member states to act now, saying Palestinians in Gaza "face death every day and every night.”

