Türkiye has gained respect in international dynamics and is successfully performing a pivotal role, particularly in regional matters, including the Middle East and Caucasus, said the country’s communications director.

In an article published by the UK’s Daily Express and Russia’s Interfax, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said that the solution and humanitarian-oriented political stance led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the recent Israel-Palestine conflict has proved Türkiye’s effectiveness in international matters.

“As demonstrated by the situations in Ukraine, Karabakh, and other regional issues, as we move towards the second century of the Republic, Türkiye has become a leading and influential country in the region,” Altun said.

‘A leading and pioneering role in the second century of Republic’

The communications director said that international structures like the UN Security Council have proven to be insufficient in resolving global issues and have even exacerbated these problems, leading to aggravating crises.

Altun underlined the need to establish international organisations which align with the spirit of the new century and take into account emerging global dynamics.

“Türkiye effectively utilises modern state-to-state interaction tools, such as humanitarian and diplomatic channels, as well as public diplomacy, in solving global and regional issues,” he said.

“Türkiye’s role in the Grain Corridor Agreement demonstrated its potential as an effective force in finding solutions which extend beyond a single region, involving a much broader geography, particularly in Africa.”

‘Türkiye will be one among most significant actors of new century’

Emphasising Türkiye’s intention to be one of the most significant global actors of the new century, Altun said the country will advance rapidly and confidently toward its 2053 and 2071 goals.

"All innovations brought by information and communication technology are mobilised to make this aspiration sustainable,” he said.

He added that “the Republic of Türkiye continues its path in line with the principles and values laid out in its foundation in all areas necessitated by modernisation”.

“The new century of the Republic will be the Century of Türkiye. This is not an abstract or unrealistic claim and wish; it is a powerful vision that arises from history, national unity, state wisdom, and the capacity of being a state.”

He underlined that Türkiye’s social, economic, and geopolitical position and potential are among the most significant factors which validate the legitimacy of his claim.

“Furthermore, strong leadership, effective and versatile diplomacy, and the goal of a more prosperous society constitute the foundational pillars of coding the Republic's century as the Century of Türkiye.”