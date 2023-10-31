Israel’s Ground Incursion Marks Second Phase of War As UN Calls for an Immediate Ceasefire

After three weeks of continuous bombardment from the air, Israeli ground forces began their incursion into Gaza in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the second phase of the war. Just as Israeli troops were moving in, the UN General Assembly passed a Jordanian-led resolution calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire as well as the release of all hostages held by Hamas. 14 countries including the US and Israel voted against the measure, with Netanyahu rejecting any calls for a ceasefire. Meanwhile Turkiye has been increasing its criticism of Israel's disproportionate use of force, which has overwhelmingly affected civilians. President Erdogan addressed a pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul on the eve of the nation's centenary celebrations, saying that he will declare Israel as a war criminal. Ankara also strongly condemned an attack on the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital in Gaza on Monday. More than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli air strikes which were launched in response to an attack by Hamas on Oct 7. Guests: Chris Doyle Director at CAABU Anisha Patel Senior Legal Researcher at Law for Palestine Mehmet Celik Editorial Coordinator at Daily Sabah