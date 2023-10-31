Istanbul hosts global UN World Cities Day

The UN-Habitat’s Global Observance of World Cities Day has been held in Istanbul. The theme is Financing a Sustainable Urban Future for All. Hosted by the First Lady of Türkiye, Emine Erdoğan, leaders of sovereign wealth funds, development finance institutions, private sector and governments gathered to discuss how to manage the massive growth of our cities. TRT World's Kubra Akkoc reports.