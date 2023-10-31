Violence escalates in Gaza and occupied West Bank

The violence in Gaza has spiralled into the Occupied West Bank where Israeli forces have conducted almost daily raids and strikes. At least 124 people have been killed since October 7th - the highest toll in the Palestinian territory since at least 2005. But there's also been a rise in clashes between Palestinians and illegal Israeli settlers, with civilians and fighters killed on both sides. Faten Elwan has more from Ramallah.