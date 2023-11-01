CULTURE
6 MIN READ
UK's industrial icons transform into cultural hubs
Once the center of global trade, northern England's industrial age structures have been reborn as cultural and economic hubs.
UK's industrial icons transform into cultural hubs
Two of the best examples are Salts Mill near Bradford - the largest factory in Europe when it opened in 1853 - and the Piece Hall in nearby Halifax. / Photo: AFP
November 1, 2023

Once the epicentre of global trade, the awe-inspiring buildings of northern England's industrial age have reinvented themselves as cultural and economic hubs feted by artists from David Hockney to Noel Gallagher and Sting.

Inspired by Renaissance figures such as the Medici family, the textile titans of 18th and 19th century Britain built monumental structures designed to stand "forever" as a testament to their power and tastes.

These industrialists combined Italian architectural flair with the natural gift of the local golden "Yorkstone" to transform the hills of West Yorkshire in particular.

But as the country's textile sector went into decline after World War II, many of these icons of Britain's heritage fell into disrepair and were demolished.

However thanks to the ambitious visions of recent custodians, others have been saved and become cultural hubs, showcasing world-class talent.

Two of the best examples are Salts Mill near Bradford - the largest factory in Europe when it opened in 1853 - and the Piece Hall in nearby Halifax.

In its pomp, some 5,000 workers produced miles of cloth each day at Salts Mill, but there was little interest when it went on sale in the 1980s.

Inspired by childhood memories of the mill, its grand beauty and his long-time friendship with local artist turned global star Hockney, entrepreneur Jonathan Silver hit on the unique idea to turn it into a gallery in 1987.

RelatedHow a derelict London street transformed into a paradise for antique lovers

"Unheard of cultural, art-based enterprise"

"What he saw here was a very well looked after building... and that it was in Bradford - it would be a perfect place to put a Hockney gallery," Silver's brother Robin, a recently retired director of the site, told AFP.

Silver, who died in 1997, had previously floated the idea with Hockney when he stayed at the artist's home in the United States.

Hockney was happy to lend paintings but thought the idea was "very odd", while members of Silver's family though he was "bonkers", recalled his brother.

"It opened up in the November, and if you think of November in a dark satanic mill, in pouring rain and fog and cold winds blowing -- nobody came in at all," he recalled.

But Silver's decision to promote the mill as a "cultural, art-based enterprise, which was unheard of in the north of England then," paid off.

Along came the culture vultures, who in turn made businesses realise the area's potential.

IT firm Pace Micro Technology moved into the mill and it now has a high-tech industry base, complemented by art exhibitions, a bookshop and diners, spurring wider local regeneration.

The mill's creator, Titus Salt, sent architects to Venice for inspiration. Robin Silver believes the structure is fundamental to its current success.

"The Victorian industrialists... actually saw it (as) 'this is a mill that's going to be here forever, so we might as well make sure that it's fit for purpose to last forever'.

The focus on enduringly attractive architecture also helped turn Halifax's Piece Hall, around 13 kilometres to the south, into a gig venue loved by artists including Gallagher, Sting, New Order and Nile Rodgers.

'Magical'

Its multi-storied arched portals resemble those in St Mark's Square, Venice, but Piece Hall was actually built in 1779 as a marketplace for local cloth-makers.

As the textile industry evolved, it became a general marketplace and event space but was rescued from demolition in the 1960s and again in the 1980s.

It wasn't until a $23M facelift and the idea of its CEO Nicky Chance-Thompson to host gigs that the building recaptured its former glory.

After hosting "spectacles", US folk rocker Father John Misty became the first musician to play the venue's grand yet intimate courtyard, in 2018.

Since then, bands including Duran Duran, Boygenius and The War on Drugs have performed.

Johnny Marr, former guitarist with the Smiths, played and called it "the talk of the town", said Chance-Thompson.

"Noel Gallagher said it was his favourite gig of the summer and Nile Rodgers said 'there's something about this place that is magical'," she added.

As with Salts Mill, its emergence as a cultural centre soon attracted retail outlets and each pound invested has generated £6 in return, according to independent assessors, providing a much-needed shot in the arm for the town.

It also convinced key anchor stores such as Marks and Spencer to remain in Halifax, said Chance-Thompson.

Rock concerts may be a far cry from the creators' original vision, but Chance-Thompson "hopes they'll be pleased" as "it means that we get to preserve this wonderful building."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us