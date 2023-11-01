A first group of foreigners and dual nationals fleeing war-torn Gaza have arrived in Egyp, mostly women and children, an Egyptian official has said.

Parents with strollers and elderly people were seen among those getting off a bus on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing on Wednesday in footage broadcast by an Egyptian TV channel close to the intelligence services.

Earlier, ambulances transported wounded residents out of Gaza for urgent medical care in Egypt.

Reporters saw a phalanx of 40 white ambulances streaming through the Rafah border crossing, as crowds of foreign and dual-national families gathered nearby, hoping to leave the catastrophic conditions of Gaza behind them.

At least two children were seen in the ambulances, one with a large bandage wrapped around his stomach, as medics examined the wounded and transferred them to stretchers.

Jordanian citizen Saleh Hussein said she received word in the middle of the night that she was on the list for evacuation.

"We've faced many problems in Gaza, the least of which were the shortage of water and the power outage. There were bigger problems such as the bombardment. We were afraid. Many families were martyred," she said.

AFPTV images showed whole families, struggling to carry their worldly possessions, rushing through the heavily fortified crossing towards Egypt.

"We lack the most basic human needs. No internet, no phones, no means of communication, not even water. For the past four days, we haven't been able to feed this child a piece of bread. What are you waiting for?" said Gaza resident Rafik al Hilou.

AFP reporters saw more tanks pour over the border into northern Gaza, as Israel stepped up its ground incursion launched late last week.

Related Top UN official quits citing 'text-book case of genocide' unfolding in Gaza

'An earthquake'

A strike on Gaza's largest refugee camp killed dozens of people on Tuesday — including a Hamas commander involved in the October 7 attacks, according to Israel.

The strike sparked a chorus of condemnation from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and also further afield in Bolivia, which cut off diplomatic ties in protest — a decision Israel labelled "surrender to terrorism".

Horrified resident Ragheb Aqal, 41, likened the blast to "an earthquake" and spoke of seeing "homes buried under the rubble and body parts and martyrs and wounded in huge numbers".

Hamas said seven hostages, including three foreign passport holders, had died in the bombing.

Related Health Ministry in Gaza issues ‘last’ appeal to supply hospitals with fuel

'No hope in Gaza'

The situation in Gaza remained desperate, with food, fuel, and medicine for the 2.4 million residents all running short, according to aid groups.

Palestinian residents said they had evacuated from northern Gaza, as demanded by Israel, but were still under threat.

"We've been told people are evacuating from Gaza City towards the central area of the Strip beyond the valley, so we headed there. After 20 days, we were bombarded. Three of our kids lost their lives and we all got injured," Amen al-Aqluk said.

"There is no hope in the Gaza Strip. It is not safe anymore here. When the border opens, everybody will leave and emigrate. We encounter death everyday, 24 hours a day."