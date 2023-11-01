WORLD
Why Is Croatia the Only Balkan Nation That Voted Against a Ceasefire in Gaza?
Global outrage is growing after Israel claimed responsibility for an attack on the Jabalija refugee camp which reportedly killed and injured hundreds of civilians. The attack comes just days after the UN General Assembly passed a resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. The non-binding Jordan-led resolution passed by 120 votes to 14, with 45 countries abstaining. Most countries in the Balkans abstained or were in favour of the resolution. Shortly after the UN vote, Israel launched its ground offensive into Gaza which many fear will lead to more civilian casualties. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
November 1, 2023
