Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp: Hundreds killed and injured in Israeli bombing

More than 400 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli air strikes in the Jabalia refugee camp in Palestine’s Gaza. Jabalia is the largest refugee camp in Gaza and is home to 116,000 individuals, many of whom are the descendants of Palestinians violently expelled from their homes by Israeli Zionist militias during the Nakba in 1948. #Jabalia #Israel #Gaza