WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel committing 'massacres' in Gaza to cover its 'defeats': Hamas chief
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh says his group presented a "comprehensive vision" to halt Israeli attacks on Gaza and demanded supporters of Israel to "stop hindering international efforts to halt aggression."
Israel committing 'massacres' in Gaza to cover its 'defeats': Hamas chief
Palestinians look for survivors under the rubble of destroyed buildings following Israeli airstrikes in Jabaliya refugee camp. / Photo: AP
November 1, 2023

The leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, has accused Israel of committing "massacres" in Gaza to cover its own "defeats".

Israel is "committing barbaric massacres against unarmed civilians", Haniyeh said in a televised speech on Wednesday, adding that "its villainy will not save them from resounding defeat".

Haniyeh also said that Israeli hostages held in besieged Gaza were subject to the same "death and destruction" that Palestinians have faced.

He said Hamas told mediators that it was necessary for this "massacre" to stop and called on people to continue protesting, particularly in the West, to mount pressure on decision-makers.

RelatedArab world condemns Israeli massacre in Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp

'Comprehensive vision'

In the same speech, Haniyeh said his group presented a "comprehensive vision" to halt the Israeli offensive on Gaza.

"This vision starts with halting the aggression, opening the border crossings, exchanging prisoners, and opening a political horizon for establishing a Palestinian state and for self-determination," Haniyeh said.

"[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, however, is procrastinating and deceiving his supporters with false promises," he added.

Haniyeh said the current conflict was caused by Netanyahu "who leads a 'right-wing racist fascist' group."

The Israeli army has expanded its air and ground attacks on Gaza, which has been under relentless air strikes since the surprise attack by Hamas on October 7.

More than 10,300 people have since been killed in the conflict, including at least 8,796 Palestinians and more than 1,538 Israelis.

Besides the large number of casualties and displacement, basic supplies are running low for the 2.3 million people in Gaza due to the Israeli siege.

RelatedHealth Ministry in Gaza issues ‘last’ appeal to supply hospitals with fuel
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us