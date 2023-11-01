November 1, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israeli soldiers abuse occupied West Bank detainees
Disturbing footage shows Israeli soldiers abusing Palestinian detainees in the occupied West Bank. The video showing Palestinians blindfolded and unclothed comes amid various reports of Israeli soldiers beating and urinating on detainees. #WestBankViolence #IDF #Israel
