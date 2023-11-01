November 1, 2023
Gaza’s water crisis escalates amid Israeli blockade
Access to potable water has been compromised in Palestine's Gaza amid Israel’s bombardment and blockade of the enclave. All of Gaza’s waste treatment plants and most desalination plants have now lost operability, leaving people to drink and bathe in contaminated water, and putting residents of the enclave at higher risk of contracting deadly diseases. #Gaza #Palestine
