Israeli forces bomb Jabalia refugee camp for second day in a row
Israeli forces have struck Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp for the second day in a row. At least 50 civilians were killed in Tuesday's strikes, and the death toll from Wednesday's attack is rising. Just hours earlier, the Rafah border crossing opened to allow dozens of severely wounded Gazans into Egypt for medical treatment. Hundreds of foreign nationals are also being allowed to leave. Still, hundreds of thousands more Gazans desperately in need of help remain without medical and humanitarian assistance. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.
Israel's Second Strike on Jabalia
November 1, 2023
