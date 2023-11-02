November 2, 2023
Dutch families read Gaza evacuation leaflet
Dutch filmmakers have produced a short film shedding light on the plight of Palestinians living in besieged Gaza. As of November 1, the ongoing situation in Gaza, marked by Israel's blockade and military offensive, has resulted in the loss of over 8,800 lives, with a significant number of casualties being women and children.
