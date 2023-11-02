Pro-Palestine Players face backlash

Sport tries to not be political - to not take sides - but sometimes events force it to do so. Violence in Gaza and Israel has propelled several high-profile footballers to speak out. So why are some being suspended while others are not? Guests: Yasser Louati Political Commentator and Human Rights Advocate Aarti Ratna Associate Professor of Social Science at the Northumbria University Usmaan Akhtar Freelance Sports Journalist