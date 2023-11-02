November 2, 2023
Israeli rabbis call on Netanyahu to bomb Al Shifa Hospital in Palestine’s Gaza
45 extremist Israeli rabbis published an open letter on October 30, justifying the killing of Palestinian civilians. The letter gave religious permission to the Israeli government to bomb Al Shifa Hospital, the biggest civilian hospital in Palestine’s Gaza. #Palestine #Israel #Gaza
