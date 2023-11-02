November 2, 2023
Doctors Without Borders says 20,000 wounded are trapped in Gaza
The humanitarian crisis for displaced Palestinians in Gaza is getting worse. Thousands are living in the open, and aid agencies say access to clean water is becoming one of the most pressing issues. There is growing evidence of people resorting to drinking unclean water, increasing their risk of contracting water-borne diseases. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
