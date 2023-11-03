WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tunisia postpones vote on law criminalising relations with Israel
President Said advised informing deputies about session postponement due to the proposed law's potential harm to Tunisia's foreign security and interests, said Speaker Bouderbela.
Tunisia postpones vote on law criminalising relations with Israel
The Tunisian House of Representatives convened today in the capital, Tunisia, to elect its president. [File photo] / Photo: AA
November 3, 2023

Tunisia’s parliament postponed voting on a draft law that would criminalise the normalisation of relations with Israel until Friday.

The decision was made during an evening session of the legislative assembly, Parliament Speaker Ibrahim Bouderbela said Thursday.

Parliament started discussions over the proposed law in August.

"President Kais Said has recommended informing the deputies of the postponement of the session due to the negative effects of the proposed law on Tunisia's foreign security and interests," said Bouderbela.

On Monday, dozens of protesters gathered outside parliament to denounce a sudden decision to postpone the voting session scheduled that day.

Local sources said the decision to postpone the vote was announced by Bouderbela without prior consultation and confirmation with parliament.

RelatedTunisia unveils draft bill to criminalise Israel normalisation
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us