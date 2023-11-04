November 4, 2023
What’s happening in the occupied West Bank?
As Israel continues its strikes on Palestine's Gaza, tension is escalating in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces and illegal settlers are increasing their attacks on Palestinians. Since October 7, more than 120 Palestinians have been killed and over 2,000 have been injured. Here's what you need to know about what's happening in the occupied Palestinian territory. #WestBank
