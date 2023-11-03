November 3, 2023
Far-right Israeli Knesset member to head subcommittee on the occupied West Bank
Israeli far-right Knesset Member Zvi Sukkot, known for advocating for illegal settlements and assaulting Palestinians, has been appointed as the chairman of the Knesset’s subcommittee on occupied West Bank issues. #ZviSukkot #Israel #WestBank
Zvi Sukkot is an Israeli far-right Knesset member known for advocating for illegal settlements and assaulting Palestinians. And now, he has been appointed as the chairman of the Knesset’s subcommittee on occupied West Bank issues. / Others
