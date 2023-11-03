TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Israel arrests TRT cameraman without explanation during live broadcast
Efforts are underway to secure the release of Hamzeh Naaji, who holds a GPO press card issued by Israel, following his detention in occupied East Jerusalem.
Israel arrests TRT cameraman without explanation during live broadcast
At least 38 journalists have been killed by Israeli bombings while reporting on Tel Aviv's atrocities from Palestine's Gaza since October 7. / Photo: AFP
November 3, 2023

TRT cameraman Hamzeh Naaji has been detained by the Israeli police, without any explanation, during a live broadcast from occupied East Jerusalem for TRT Arabi.

"Our efforts are underway to secure the release of our colleague," TRT Director General Zahid Sobaci said on X following Naaji's arrest on Friday.

"Despite Israel's violence against members of the press, Palestine's voice will not be silenced," Sobaci added.

The charges against Naaji, who holds a GPO press card issued by Israel, have not been disclosed by officials, and the journalist is due for a court appearance on November 4.

Deputy Director General Omer Faruk Tanriverdi also condemned Israel's attacks on journalists, saying the arrest is "a clear intimidation tactic against journalists working in the region."

Demanding Naaji's immediate release, Tanriverdi said the Turkish public broadcaster was closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the relevant official authorities.

On the corporation's official X account, TRT said the "arrest serves as a warning to journalists working in the region."

At least 38 journalists have been killed by Israeli bombings while reporting on Tel Aviv's atrocities from Palestine's Gaza since October 7.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us