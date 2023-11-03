Erdoğan: Turkic States Can Help Facilitate a Ceasefire in Gaza

Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has visited Kazakhstan for the 10th Summit of the Organisation of Turkic states. Leaders acoss Central Asia and the South Cacausus are meeting as Israeli operations in Gaza intensify. President Erdogan, who has been extremely critical against the indiscriminate attacks against civilains by Israel, has used the platform to address the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. In his statement he also called for Turkic states to come together against what he described as Israel's continuous crimes against humanity. On the sidelines of the Astana Summit, Erdogan also held bilateral meetings with leaders of the Turkic world to discuss everything from the fight against terrorism, to regional stability and trade. The Organisation of Turkic states was founded in 2009 to integrate Turkic speaking countries and advance bilateral and regional trade ties. This year's summit comes as international pressure grows on Israel, which has come under fire over its disproportionate use of force in Gaza. Guests: Bruce Pannier Central Asia Analyst Anna Jordanova Associate Fellow at Association for International Affairs Vehbi Baysan Associate Professor at Ibn Haldun University