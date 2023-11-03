November 3, 2023
Power of Israeli bombings on Gaza surpasses Hiroshima
The explosive force of the bombs dropped by Israeli warplanes on Palestine’s Gaza is “1.5 times more than the nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima” in Japan in 1945 (15,000 tons of TNT), the head of the Government Media Office in Gaza, Salama Marouf, said.
