An attack on Pakistani troops in Gwadar district has killed 14, the military said, in the latest violence in a region troubled by a decades-old insurgency.

"Two vehicles of security forces moving from Pasni to Ormara in Gwadar District were ambushed by the terrorists," the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army's public relations wing, said in a statement on Friday without identifying the assailants.

Ethnic Balochs have for years been fighting the government in Balochistan, a mineral-rich region that borders Afghanistan and Iran.

Several militant groups, who aim to overthrow the Pakistani government, have also been active in Balochistan.

"Sanitisation operation is being carried out in the area and perpetrators of this heinous act will be hunted down & brought to justice," the army statement added, without mentioning the group behind the attack.