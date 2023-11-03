Hezbollah leader Hasan Nasrallah blames US for Israel's Gaza onslaught

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has been giving his first public address to supporters in Lebanon since the start of Israel's onslaught on Gaza. He blames the US for its role in hindering ceasefire efforts and causing the civilian causalities. Rami Khouri from American University of Beirut has more.