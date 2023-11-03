Eleven Palestinians killed in occupied West Bank in last 24 hours

Protests have been taking place in the in the Occupied West Bank as the Israeli forces intensify their raids there. At least eleven Palestinians were killed in separate incidents in the past 24 hours. Palestinian officials say Israel also arrested 50 Palestinians, bringing the total number of detainees to 1-thousand 950 since the war began on October 7. Ilyas Avci reports.