TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Communications Directorate book delves into Türkiye's ties with Turkic states
Organization of Turkic States has played significant role in strengthening connections between Turkic states, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says.
Communications Directorate book delves into Türkiye's ties with Turkic states
President Erdogan notes OTS has played a significant role in strengthening the connections between Turkic states and increasing partnerships, contributing to the growing solidarity among Turkic peoples. / Photo: AA
November 4, 2023

A new book by the Turkish Communications Directorate has delved into Türkiye's ties with member countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), it said.

The Shining Star of the 21st Century: Organization of Turkic States was prepared for the 10th summit of the OTS in Kazakhstan capital of Astana.

The book showcases the strong bonds of friendship and brotherhood in economy, culture, transportation, energy, health, education, media, science and technology that have been forged from the past to the present, it said on Friday.

It includes the humanitarian solidarity displayed by Turkic states and their peoples during the coronavirus pandemic, the Second Karabakh War and twin earthquakes that hit southern Türkiye on February 6.

The book has three sections: The Organization of Turkic States as an Entity, Common Past, Strong Future - Areas of Cooperation and Standing Together in Tough Times.

RelatedUnified Turkic world will pave way to peace in Israel-Palestine conflict: Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasised in the forward the growing and strengthening relationships and cooperation between the Turkic peoples and states who share the same roots, history and culture, standing together in times of joy and sorrow.

Erdogan noted OTS has played a significant role in strengthening the connections between Turkic states and increasing partnerships, contributing to the growing solidarity among Turkic peoples.

OTS member countries have been fighting terrorism, anti-Turk and anti-Islam sentiment, he added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us