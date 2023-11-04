WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Fight against global arrogance': Iranians rally in solidarity with Palestinians
The demonstrations calling for a ceasefire in Gaza come as Iran marks the anniversary of the 1979 US embassy takeover.
'Fight against global arrogance': Iranians rally in solidarity with Palestinians
Protesters walked for nearly two kilometres (1.32 miles) till they reached the former US embassy compound.  / Photo: AFP
November 4, 2023

Thousands of protesters have rallied across Iran against the United States and Israel and in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

"Down with USA" and "Down with Israel", chanted demonstrators gathered in front of the former US embassy in Tehran on Saturday, journalists at the scene reported.

They set ablaze an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu as well as the US and Israel flags in front of flag-waving crowds.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have worsened since the October 7 attacks on close US ally Israel by Palestinian group Hamas.

Since then, Israel has relentlessly bombarded Gaza and sent in ground troops, with the Health Ministry in Gaza saying 9,488 people have been killed, about two-thirds of them women and children.

Speaking on Saturday, Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf hailed Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel as "a turning point" that "changed history".

"No matter what the United States and the Zionist regime (Israel) do, the situation after the 'Al-Aqsa Flood' operation will not return" to how it was, Ghalibaf added.

'Global arrogance'

The demonstrations come on Iran's "day of the fight against global arrogance".

November 4 marks the day Iranians attacked the US embassy in Tehran in 1979 and the taking of 52 American diplomats as hostages, which lasted 444 days.

Less than nine months after the toppling of Iran's US-backed shah, students overran the embassy to demand Washington hand over the ousted ruler after he was admitted to an American hospital.

Tehran has labelled the Israeli bombardment of Gaza as a "genocide", while lambasting Washington for its strong support of Israel.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Trump says people of Gaza ‘gone through hell’ as Israel continues to slaughter more Palestinians
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us