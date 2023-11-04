Israeli strikes continue on schools, hospitals and mosques in Gaza

Israel has intensified its air and ground attacks on the Gaza strip as the fighting is nearing its four-week mark with no sign of easing. Israeli military hit several hospitals and a UN school in the past hours claiming its targets were Hamas members but Palestinians deny this. Israel says it would allow for a 3-hour passage for civilians to evacuate to south but refuses a ceasefire and a broader humanitarian pause until all hostages are released. Kubra Akkoc reports.