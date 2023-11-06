WORLD
China's Xi to welcome Australian PM Albanese in Beijing as tensions ease
Ahead of the talks in Beijing, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese — the first Australian leader to visit China in more than seven years — said he saw "promising signs" that relations were improving.
"China is our most important trading partner," Albanese says. / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 6, 2023

Chinese leader Xi Jinping will welcome Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to Beijing, a high-water mark in their nations' ties following years of tensions that cut billions of dollars in trade.

The meeting between the two leaders is scheduled on Monday.

Beijing is Canberra's biggest trading partner, but relations plummeted in 2020 after Australia's then-conservative government barred Chinese tech giant Huawei from 5G contracts and called for an inquest into the origins of Covid-19.

Beijing then slapped punitive tariffs on a slew of Australian commodities including coal and barley as the relationship descended into a deep freeze.

But China has reversed course since Albanese took power in May last year, lifting most of its restrictions on Australian goods and saying it wants "healthy and stable" ties.

Ahead of the talks in Beijing, Albanese — the first Australian leader to visit China in more than seven years — said he saw "promising signs" that relations were improving and predicted a "constructive discussion" with Xi.

"We've already seen a number of the impediments to trade between our two nations removed," he said.

"China is our most important trading partner," he added. "It represents more than 25 percent of our exports, and one in four of our jobs relies upon our trade. So it's an important relationship."

'Benign partner'

However, Beijing has bristled at Australia's security pact with the United States and Britain, and rebuked its decision to purchase nuclear-powered submarines — widely seen as an effort to parry Chinese military might in the Asia-Pacific.

Albanese, for his part, has spoken up on behalf of nations' right to self-determination, as well as human rights and maintaining peace — including in the Taiwan Strait, which separates China from the self-ruled island it regards as part of its own territory.

Last month, China released Australian journalist Cheng Lei after three years in detention on opaque espionage charges.

The sons of Australian writer Yang Jun — who has been jailed in China since 2019 on spying accusations — have asked Albanese to raise his case and achieve the same "miracle" for their father.

Analyst Yun Sun said Beijing would be keen to present "the trip as Australia recognising its previous mistakes".

"It will portray Albanese as being on the right side of history and making the correct choice for the sake of (Australia's) economy, especially export industries, including its wine industry," said Sun, of the Washington-based Stimson Center.

"That will be the Chinese narrative."

SOURCE:AFP
