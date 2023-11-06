November 6, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel's attack on civilians has been sparking worldwide protests
It’s been a month since renewed violence between Hamas and Israel broke out, prompting Israel to launch a fresh barrage on Gaza, killing nearly ten thousand people. The overwhelming majority of the victims have been women and children. That violence has sparked worldwide protests in solidarity with the Palestinians. Our Diplomatic Correspondent Hasan Abdullah takes a look at some of the reaction from the Muslim world.
Muslim World Solidarity for Gaza / Others
Explore