Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan meets US counterpart Blinken

Türkiye is pressing the US for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Top diplomats from both countries have been meeting in Ankara where Turkish foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, also told the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken that their countries must work together for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. Rupert Stone has more from the Turkish capital.