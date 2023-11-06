BIZTECH
Italy police seize $835M from Airbnb in tax probe
Milan prosecutors ordered the seizure, alleging that the website failed to gather rental income tax from landlords between 2017 and 2021.
The company did not immediately reply to a request for comment. / Photo: AFP
November 6, 2023

Italy's financial police on Monday seized over 779 million euros ($835 million) from online accommodation service Airbnb for alleged tax evasion.

The seizure was carried out on the order of Milan prosecutors, who accuse the site of having failed to collect a rental income tax from landlords in the period from 2017 to 2021.

Airbnb failed to comply with a law to collect a 21 percent flat rate tax on all short-term rentals, according to a summary of the accusation signed by Milan prosecutor Marcello Viola and published by the financial police.

The company did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Airbnb use has grown dramatically in recent years from the United States right across the world, with the service allowing users to find accommodation in a private home rather than a hotel.

